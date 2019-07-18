Better Rain Chances by the Weekend

There are a couple of waves to our Southeast that will move west over the next few days. As of this writing, they are mostly dry, but as the waves approach our area, they could enhance rain chances across South Florida.

By Friday morning we could see a few coastal showers and then in the afternoon, a couple of downpours west of I-95. A wave will be crossing Cuba with the northern extent over the Straits. This could help add a few more pockets of rain.

By Saturday, a disturbance forms across Mississippi/Alabama trapping moisture across the Peninsula. At the same time a second wave nears the region. On Sunday we will be sandwiched between the two features raising rain chances over South Florida.

7 Day Rain Outlook

Typical chances for the rainy season are between 30-40%. Nothing out of the norm is being called for by the models but by Sunday, the risk for rain goes up to 50%. Remember, waves are very fickle, growing quickly or falling apart just as fast. If this one holds, it may bring us a better chance for downpours.