Better rain chance

On the heels of a windy Wednesday, higher rain chances are in sight as the week continues. Wednesday, by the way, will likely go down as the windiest day of the week with peak gusts above 30 mph along the southeast coast of Florida.

As May begins, it seems almost summer-like. We’re seeing the pattern of “in and out” showers with the sun breaking out in between downpours. Of course, the humidity is a more constant feature (and it’s been hovering higher).

As we continue through the late week time frame, the focus is on a disturbance tracking toward south Florida from the Bahamas. It remains disorganized but will likely trigger more frequent times of rain on Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well.

The disturbance is being monitored by the folks at the National Hurricane Center. While it poses no threat to south Florida (tropically speaking) the feature has a “low chance” for development off the southeast coast of the United States over the next 3 – 5 days.