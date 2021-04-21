A stalled front will gradually move Southeast across South Florida today, supporting another day of numerous showers and scattered storms across the area. Several rounds of heavy showers and storms could lead to street flooding, in spots. Also, gusty winds will accompany whatever develops. Most of the activity will happen over the East coast metro areas.

The front should clear the area by Thursday morning with drier conditions settling with near-average temperatures and lower humidity through Saturday.

BETTER RAIN CHANCE today as a front remains stalled across South Florida. Drier conditions by Thursday afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/I65Z03jPcJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 21, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7