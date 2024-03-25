Distant are of high pressure is keeping conditions breezy, dry and pleasant. Outside of a dotted shower on the breeze. Moisture levels remain limited.

The forecast calls for most areas to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A strong ocean breeze will drive in a quick-moving shower from time-to-time and choppy to rough seas. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Next front will move in late Thursday into early Friday producing our next best chance of seeing showers and an isolated storm. However, this system will not be a real rainmaker like the previous one.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7