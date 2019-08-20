Better breeze but sudden downpours

Depending on where you spent the day, on Tuesday, you either saw lots of sun or several batches of rain. Some of the heaviest downpours pushed across the Lower Florida Keys (late Tuesday afternoon) with water piling up along famous Duval Street in Key West.

Away from the Keys, the thickest moisture gave way to a wedge of drying from the northeast. That meant rain amounts were more minimal around Atlantic coastal areas, as of late. With deep moisture still “in the neighborhood” we’ll remain on watch for rain bands rotating across the region.

The midweek weather map shows a typical summer pattern. It’s common to see our weather directed by Atlantic high pressure (sometimes just called the Bermuda high). The clockwise flow around the high is providing us with onshore winds. While it’s still hot and humid, the breeze off the ocean is beneficial and welcome at this point in August!

The latest rain forecast calls for one-half inch amounts, on average, through Thursday at 4 pm.

As for rain coverage, we often focus on percentages and when they run between 30 and 40% that’s typical and basically scattered. Chances get a bump into the start of the weekend. That’s due to another possible moisture surge once winds veer more out of the south.

We’re getting close to the Anniversary of Hurricane Andrew slashing across south Florida (and forever changing the landscape). South Floridians will never forget the Category 5 Hurricane that remains one of the most expensive systems in weather history.

As for the Tropics today, we’re simply focused on a few weak tropical waves. Each of these is having difficulty getting stronger because of the drying presence of Saharan Dust in the Atlantic Ocean.