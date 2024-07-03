South Florida high pressure will be keeping a fresh onshore wind and Beryl well to our South in the Caribbean. Therefore, look for plenty of heat and humidity with a passing morning showers and afternoon inland storms on the 4th of July. Not looking bad at all for the fireworks shows. Just keep in mind that will be very hot and a Heat Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade will run through 8pm.

Today in the Tropics

The core of dangerous Hurricane Beryl is expected to impact Jamaica midday bringing life-threatening winds and storm surge.

Tropical Storm-force wind gusts being reported in Southern Haiti from the feeder bands of Beryl. Forecast calls for 4 to 6 inches over the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti. This heavy rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

On the forecast track, Beryl is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength while it passes near Jamaica later today & Cayman Islands tonight or early Thursday. Weakening is expected thereafter, though it will remain a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

Tropical wave a few hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles still has a low chance form during the next 7 days. Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles today.

