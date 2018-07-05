“Beryl” Has Formed

As of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Depression #2 became the second named storm of this hurricane season, Tropical Storm Beryl. This storm looks to strengthen into a hurricane, would be first of this season, by the start of the weekend before weakening east of the Lesser Antilles.

Here are the key talking points regarding Beryl.

Additionally, there is an area of low pressure located well to the west southwest of Bermuda producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature a medium chance for tropical development over the next 5 days off the North Carolina coast.

If it develops, it will have a short life span. Models show it being absorbed by a frontal boundary by Sunday.

LOCAL

We had a double dose of stormy days, but we will return to a more seasonal pattern just in time for the weekend.

An upper-level low that pulled abundant tropical moisture across the Sunshine State will continue to move west of us over the Gulf of Mexico.

Models suggest drier air will filter in behind it. This will result in our typical summertime pattern of spotty coastal and metro morning showers with inland afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

This pattern looks to stick around into the start of next week.

