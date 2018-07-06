Beryl Becomes 1st Hurricane of the Atlantic Season

Local Weather:

Hot hazy sunshine is filtering in on this Friday. That will lead to showers and storms developing along the East coast and then moving into interior portions late afternoon. By the weekend, we will have a typical Summer pattern in place. Look for early sunshine and spotty inland afternoon storms. Better rain chances return on Tuesday.

Tropical Update:

Tiny Beryl has become the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Additional strengthening possible before it runs into a wall of dry air and shear ahead. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center weakens Beryl into a tropical storm on Sunday and moving through the Lesser Antilles early Monday. However, computer models are suggesting that it can fall apart becoming just an open area of clouds and rain before reaching the Caribbean Islands. Regardless of what happens with this system, it will bring periods of heavy rain, possible flooding concerns and strong winds to the area.

Area of low pressure Southeast of North Carolina is getting better organized and could develop into a tropical depression over the next couple of days. Computer models are showing it will meander close to North and South Carolina before merging with a front to move it away from the United States.

Vivian Gonzalez

