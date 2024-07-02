Beryl remains a monster Category 5 hurricane with max winds of 165mph. This is the earliest that hurricane has reached Category 5 status on July 1st. Previous record holder was Emily on July 17, 2005.

On the forecast track, Beryl will move quickly across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea today and is forecast to pass near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday. Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, Cuba, and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of Beryl.

Hurricane Watch was issued for the Cayman Islands.

Mid level area of high pressure will build in across the South and that should protect us in South Florida from Beryl.

So what can we expect for the 4th of July? The overall pattern is looking drier and hotter. Highs in the low to possible mid 90’s, but when you factor the high humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Only isolated inland storms expected, so it is looking great for the fireworks shows.

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7