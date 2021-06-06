Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Good Sunday morning, South Florida! It's a warm start with some clouds around and spotty showers. Grab an umbrella if you're planning on heading out just in case you run into one of these pesky showers. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/E57QvFXvL7 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

DRY & BREEZY: Breezy conditions will stick around into midweek as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Outside of an isolated shower chance today, drier air will move over SoFlo leaving us with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be near average. pic.twitter.com/sZ6E94uiD6 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect spotty showers and warm temps as winds increase later this afternoon. The breezy conditions stick around into tonight as clouds build. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/w3FIvx00dB — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

DRIER PATTERN: Although isolated showers will be possible as we head into next week, expect dry conditions overall with lots of sunshine in store. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OjbK7rucZU — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

HEATING UP: Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year into next week. That means steamy temps in the upper 80's and lower 90's are ahead. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oZRDr7cUQG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

QUIET TROPICS: Outside of three tropical waves across the Atlantic, all is quiet when it comes to the tropics. No tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yak0fUyVdi — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 6, 2021

Have a great day, South Florida!