Happy Sunday, South Florida!
It was a beautiful, warm start to the morning with some clouds around and spotty showers.
Breezy conditions will stick around into midweek as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Outside of an isolated shower chance today, drier air will move over SoFlo leaving us with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be near average.
Today, expect spotty showers and warm temps as winds increase later this afternoon. The breezy conditions stick around into tonight as clouds build.
Although isolated showers will be possible as we head into next week, expect dry conditions overall with lots of sunshine in store.
Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year into next week. That means steamy temps in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s are ahead.
Outside of three tropical waves across the Atlantic, all is quiet when it comes to the tropics. No tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center.
Have a great day, South Florida!