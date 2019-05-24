Beautiful weekend, but…

This is a holiday weekend that (more often than not) has south Floridians wondering if rain or storms will spoil the day. Instead, it’s dramatically drier than usual with concerns of a different kind: rip currents. Here’s a look along Biscayne Bay from Friday.

Local waters will be choppy as strong onshore winds arrive. Unfortunately for those of you ready to hit the beach and venture into the ocean, the threat of rip currents will remain a hazard. These dangerous, powerful channels of water tend to flow quickly away from shore. Swimming is not recommended throughout this holiday weekend.

Gusty east winds will often range between 15-25 mph. Boaters will also be impacted and small craft operators need to exercise caution.

On a more positive note, rain chances will stay very low (for it being the South Florida Rainy Season) and it won’t feel as hot as it usually does, considering it’s almost June!