Beautiful Thursday, Stormy Fri-Saturday

Thursday is shaping up to be nice and quiet, but changes are in store.

We are eyeing two fronts, the first moved over us early Thursday morning dumping about an inch or rain in SW Hialeah, Miami, & South Beach. As the front continues to move away into the Atlantic, the afternoon and nighttime hours should see mostly clear skies with near typical temps.

By Friday, a second stronger front knocks at the door bringing with it a better chance for rain. We cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds, hail, and maybe even an isolated tornado. Keep it right here, on-air, and on-line for live updates.

On Saturday, pockets of heavy rain may stick around for much of the day until the front clears. Once it does we can expect Sunday morning temps in the low 50s, colder in spots, with highs near 70 under mostly clear skies.