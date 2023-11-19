Following clouds and milder temperatures on Saturday, more sunshine returns Sunday as an upper-level disturbance continues to depart from the Sunshine State.

Expect mostly sunny skies for our Sunday with highs very seasonable into the low 80s. Humidity will be nice and low along with a light breeze out of the north.

That wind will shift more out of the east by Monday morning though, allowing for a gradual warmup. Temperatures should gradually rise through Wednesday as a result, returning to the mid 80s for highs and lows back in the 70s.

There will also be a brief increase in the beach breeze Monday into Tuesday, which will provide hazardous marine conditions.

Through this early week period, the pattern will be quiet with bright and generally sunny skies and low rain chances.

That will change by Thanksgiving, however, as a front nears South Florida. The model guidance remains in disagreement in regards to how far south this front will be. At this time, look for rain chances in the 20-30% range, meaning the chance for showers will exist, along with more clouds around and temperatures slightly closer to normal.

As we progress closer to this period, we should have a better understanding whether any rain will be in the forecast and whether temperatures will drop significantly at all, which is not looking too likely at this time.