High pressure continues to dominate over the Gulf Coast states keeping plenty of dry stable air flowing in. Therefore, rain chances will be limited through Friday.

Most models show a reinforcing front should sweep through late Saturday to maintain the cool/chilly nights and mornings, mild high temperatures and dry conditions possibly through most of next week.

Enjoy this nice stretch while we have it!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7