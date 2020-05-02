Beautiful Night Across South Florida

Good Saturday evening, South Florida!

Here’s a live look outside. Picture perfect end to the night with calm and comfortable conditions.

Quiet tonight with a few clouds streaming across South Florida.

Comfortable temps across South Florida tonight.

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida! Another beautiful day tomorrow, followed by temperatures heating back up. Another front may bring us a chance of rain next week followed by a slight cooldown back to normal by the end of the week.

Have a great night, South Florida!