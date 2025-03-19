Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the brief cooldown we experienced on Tuesday. Temperatures yesterday started off mostly in the 50s with a few South Florida spots in the areas in the 40s! High temperatures in the afternoon were picture perfect in the upper 70s to near 80°. Today is the last day of winter 2025 and while conditions were still comfortable this morning, temperatures were not nearly as cool and were mainly in the 60s. A few inland areas of Miami Dave in Broward County dropped into the 50s. All of South Florida continued to enjoy low humidity levels with lighter winds across the area.

Today South Florida can expect a similar afternoon as yesterday except afternoon high temperatures could be a degree or two warmer. South Florida highs will reach into the lower 80s (which is typical) while we continue to enjoy rain-free conditions, comfortable humidity levels and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures overall are what we call ‘average’ for this time of year for South Florida. These quiet conditions are all courtesy of a large area of high pressure directly overhead, together with plenty of dry air across the region.

Looking ahead, while temperatures will still remain comfortable Thursday morning, afternoon temperatures will briefly warm into the mid 80s as our wind pattern veers out of the Southwest throughout the day. Humidity will still be tolerable. This is all ahead of our next front that arrives late Thursday into early Friday. Thursday is the official start of spring and it looks like the weather will take no break from cooling us down again. Behind the Thursday/Friday front, South Florida can expect another cooldown by Friday morning as morning temperatures for many will once again drop into the 50s! And the nice conditions continue as the first weekend of spring will be picture perfect across South Florida!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

