Large area of high pressure is building in across the Southeast United States behind the passage of a very weak cold front. Therefore, much drier air is working its way down the Florida peninsula. This means we will have near-average afternoon highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions into the upcoming weekend.

The weather will certainly be beautiful for all sorts of outdoor activities and Easter egg hunts happening. In fact, South Florida is set to experience several beautiful days ahead with no rain in the forecast and near-average high temperatures.

Changes take place mid to late next week. As temperatures rise, so will the chance of showers ahead of another weak cold front. Right now, the chance of showers is at a 20% for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful Easter Weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7