Beach & Boating Hazards Continue

Similar pattern to yesterday, with breezy and occasionally gusty Northeast to East winds continuing today. The breezier onshore flow will allow for light quick-moving showers over the Atlantic Ocean to work their way inland through the day, mainly affecting the East coast communities.

A High Surf Advisory for Coastal Broward and Small Craft Advisory for Biscayne Bay have been allowed to expire this morning. However, as windy conditions are expected to continue with several advisories remaining in effect through Saturday morning.

Overall, drier and warmer for the weekend with elevated rip current risk continuing at the beaches.

Next week, rain returns Monday into Monday night.

A few showers showers possible over the weekend. Better rain chance returns Monday ahead of another front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VwYlPSvI21 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 29, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7