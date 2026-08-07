A disturbance near the Bahamas will keep plenty of tropical moisture around South Florida today, leading to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A small pocket of drier air is moving through this morning, which should help keep activity somewhat limited early in the day. However, deeper moisture on the wetter side of the disturbance could move in later today, allowing showers and storms to become more numerous.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will favor northern areas, especially Broward and Palm Beach counties. Any stronger downpours could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds.

Otherwise, expect another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Rain chances may remain elevated at times as tropical moisture lingers nearby heading into early Saturday.

Keep the umbrella close and stay with 7Weather for updates.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7