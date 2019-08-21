Back to wetter, ahead

Lately, we’ve had brighter and drier conditions than most other parts of August. Here’s a glimpse of the sun and blue sky over Miami from late in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Only sparse showers were seen across Florida most of the day. While it might be hard to tell from this vantage point, there were a few significant areas of rain, like over Key West. A Street Flood Advisory was issued for the Lower Florida Keys during the late afternoon.

For now, there’s a sliver of drier air that extends into southeast Florida as well as the northwest Bahamas. Beyond that drying (shown here on water vapor imagery, in orange) there’s a large blob of moisture. It’s part of a tropical disturbance that will drift to the west, or northwest, as the week continues.

Here’s some more information on the disturbance, which could become a rainmaker for areas from Florida northward. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low development chance over the next 5 days. The “x” is the current location for the disturbance. The yellow-shaded area is not a forecast track for the system but rather a guideline for where the system could get stronger in the days ahead.

There’s another area that we continue to follow in the Tropics and it’s already a classified system. Tropical Storm Chantal is only a concern for the shipping lanes in the Atlantic. It’s likely to weaken and dissipate over the next couple of days.

Chantal, and any future remnants won’t have any impact on our south Florida weather. However, here’s the pattern as we head into the homestretch of the week. Atlantic high pressure will keep our winds out of the southeast while drawing up plenty of tropical moisture. There’s a good chance for rain and thunderstorms from Friday into the start of the weekend.

Rain chances should peak on Saturday, then gradually settle back to more seasonal percentages.