It is back to the books South Florida and we hope parents packed the rain gear in their kids bags. Afternoon inland storms will be possible!

By Wednesday, our weather pattern will change. High pressure is set to weaken by moving farther away into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will happen due to a front moving into the Eastern half of the United States. As a result, the winds will veer out of the South to draw in tropical moisture from the Caribbean Sea and increasing our rain chances. If the models are right, it will be wetter for Thursday and Friday. More typical sea breeze inland storms over the weekend with drier conditions along the coast.

Winds of change will help draw up more moisture late week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ARHhsc3mwl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 20, 2018

Hoping all kids and teachers have wonderful first day of school and year!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7