Back to the beaches

After a recent bout of windy and wet weather (Thursday) we ended Friday on a very nice note. At the time of sunset, high cirrus clouds were streaming over the distant Miami skyline.

Those high clouds were pushing from the southwest, then departing later into the evening. Also, as a front fizzles north of the Florida state line, high pressure will allow for clearing across most of the region.

Here’s a look at the water vapor chart (sometimes referred to as the “moisture map”). The imagery was still showing some available moisture, in green, late Friday. Don’t worry, though, a large area of drier air is wedging-in from the west.

Fine weather is ahead for the weekend. In fact, it will have many folks flocking back to the beach after “less favorable” conditions recently. Remember to apply the sunscreen, especially on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine expected. We’ll see more clouds arrive early next week. That’s partly due to an approaching and weak cold front. The front could trigger the return of rain and possible storms, mainly into Tuesday. Regardless, there’s plenty of warmth and even more humidity in the days ahead.