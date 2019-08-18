BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST

Happy Sunday, South Florida.

While we woke up to plenty of sunshine this morning, we didn’t see those bright blue skies we are used to seeing. The culprit? Hazy skies due to Saharan Dust.

But it’s that same dry Saharan Dust that will also help keep rain chances in check today. Drier air, together with the return of the ocean breeze, push any shower & thunderstorm chances inland and out West. After weeks of relentless rain, the steering flow is finally on our side! But let’s not forget that even with drier air in place, we can’t rule out a few spotty sea breeze storms developing. Good news is that, as mentioned before, it will all push West.

Monday (which happens to be the first day of school for Miami-Dade) looks to start off mostly dry but by Monday night South Florida could begin to see increasing clouds and better rain chances, especially overnight into Tuesday. Moisture associated with a tropical wave currently over the Atlantic will try to make its way towards South Florida….if it holds together of course. This will help bring showers & storms back into the forecast. Despite the cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will still manage to warm up into the low 90s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast and off through the end of the work week before another tropical wave tries to make its way back into the forecast for next weekend. But that is still a week away AND, as we have seen, tropical waves are very fickle and sometimes fall apart before reaching us. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that second wave.

Quick check on the Tropics: The Atlantic remains quiet due to plenty of dry air. However the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a low pressure system rather close to home. This area of low pressure, which originally developed along a stationary front over the Southeastern United States, is providing heavy rain over Eastern Carolina. The low remains over land right now, limiting any development today. And as it moves offshore in the days to come, development chances will remain low due to the cooler waters of the Atlantic in that area. Regardless of development, this system poses no threat or impacts to South Florida.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.