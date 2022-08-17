High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico leads West-Southwest winds in Florida. Therefore, moisture traveling around the base of the high combined with afternoon heat will trigger showers and storms to develop inland and march towards the East coast.

It's been a nice start to our day to send the kids back to school in Miami-Dade but pick up may be a different story with scattered thunderstorms expected in spots. pic.twitter.com/bFIzkJV6Ks — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 17, 2022

The pattern flip-flops this weekend as another area of high pressure builds from the Atlantic to take control and bring a better breeze out off the ocean. This will bring morning showers back to the forecast followed by afternoon inland storms favoring the West coast of Florida.

High pressure over the Gulf remains our dominant feature today, pinning the sea breeze toward the east coast and therefore elevating our risk for afternoon storms once again. pic.twitter.com/IA5yw49bZF — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 17, 2022

Today in the Tropics

Tropics: Wave near Nicaragua and Honduras is forecast to move across Central America in a few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. Some development possible this weekend. Low chance to form as per NHC.

Tropical Update: The tropical wave currently located over Central America remains at a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days. This wave is expected to bring stormy weather to the Bay of Campeche later this week. pic.twitter.com/XlcDakkdJi — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 17, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7