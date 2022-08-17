High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico leads West-Southwest winds in Florida. Therefore, moisture traveling around the base of the high combined with afternoon heat will trigger showers and storms to develop inland and march towards the East coast.
The pattern flip-flops this weekend as another area of high pressure builds from the Atlantic to take control and bring a better breeze out off the ocean. This will bring morning showers back to the forecast followed by afternoon inland storms favoring the West coast of Florida.
Today in the Tropics
Tropics: Wave near Nicaragua and Honduras is forecast to move across Central America in a few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. Some development possible this weekend. Low chance to form as per NHC.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7