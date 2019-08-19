Back to School Changes

Another school year is underway and we want to wish everyone a successful one!

Grab extra bottles of water and the rain gear. It will be hot in the afternoon with brief passing showers possible. It will not be a washout of a day, but rather a typical Summer Day. If we manage to see the sea breeze develop some storms, they will favor inland areas.

Welcome back to school #MiamiDade! Only a brief passing shower possible. Just in case have the umbrellas or raincoats with you. It will be warm and muggy. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rrjnaftxxl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2019

On Sunday, we had drier air with Saharan Dust around to keep rain chances limited. However, it is already exiting Florida signaling changes. Those changes will be due to a weak tropical wave. Most computer models are showing disorganized showers and storms located over the Central Bahamas with that wave will be headed our way. If the moisture holds, more shower activity moves in Monday night. This means a higher rain chance will be in place through midweek.

Chances for rain will go up starting tonight. If the moisture holds with a weak wave over the Bahamas, we will see more rain tomorrow. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X8xJT8PIZ9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7