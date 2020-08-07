BACK TO NORMAL AROUND HERE

The end of the week is finally here in South Florida is already beginning to see some changes as far as our weather pattern. The beginning of the week started off on the wet side with tropical moisture left over from what was Hurricane Isaias. And then every afternoon South Florida saw rounds of thunderstorms moved in through the area. But yesterday was a notable difference as far as our weather pattern and it looks like South Florida is finally transitioning to where we should be: back to normal.
Today the transition to a more typical weather pattern will continue across South Florida. But that doesn’t mean that we will be completely dry. We still have a Southeast breeze in place and together with temperatures reaching into the 90s will be the perfect recipe for thunderstorms to pop up along the sea breeze later today. The difference is that our steering flow is slowly transitioning back to an easterly one which means the East Coast metro areas will no longer be the focal point for thunderstorms. That means that our sea breeze storms will be focused across inland areas and possibly today still across some of our inland locations.
High pressure will once again take over control of our weather pattern as we head into the upcoming weekend. And with the high pressure system nearby over the Gulf of Mexico, South Florida can expect a weather pattern shift back to a less active one. Again, let me reiterate it will not be completely dry this weekend. We know how it works in South Florida this time of year and we can always pretty much bet on showers and thunderstorms to develop late morning and early afternoon. The shift in the weather pattern is that afternoon thunderstorms will change focus and should be across inland locations and across the gulf coast in the days to come.
Looking ahead, South Florida will remain in this “less active“ weather pattern through the weekend and into the start of next week. Of course there will always be the chance of a sea breeze thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon but with an easterly flow in place, thunderstorm activity will continue to be pushed out west towards interior sections of South Florida and out towards the Gulf coast. And we know how that works here in South Florida…Lower rain chances and more sunshine mean warming temperatures. So for the weekend and into the start of next week we can expect afternoon high temperatures across South Florida to easily be reaching the mid 90s and of course with the added humidity in place, temperatures will be feeling like the 100s across all South Florida spots. So if you have outdoor plans next few days, be sure to 1) keep the rain gear with you just in case and 2) keep hydrated.