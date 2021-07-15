Back to normal as typical Summer-time weather is forecast… it still means we need to have the umbrellas with us, but at least the torrential tropical rains are over.
High pressure will remain centered over the Western Atlantic waters, with stronger East to Southeasterly winds continuing over the local waters. Scattered showers and a few storms are forecast each day, with higher winds and seas possible. Therefore, look for quick-moving showers overnight and into the morning hours with plenty of steamy sun in the afternoon. The sea breeze will develop some storms favoring inland locations and Southwest Florida by the afternoon into early evening. Rain chance will range between 40 to 50%.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches of South Florida today owing to breezy onshore winds. The rip current risk should go down into this weekend as winds subside.
Today in the Tropics
Watching same area in the Atlantic. Although showers activity has increased since yesterday, NHC is still giving it a low chance to form over the next 5 days before it accelerates Northeast into the Northern Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7