Back to normal as typical Summer-time weather is forecast… it still means we need to have the umbrellas with us, but at least the torrential tropical rains are over.

High pressure will remain centered over the Western Atlantic waters, with stronger East to Southeasterly winds continuing over the local waters. Scattered showers and a few storms are forecast each day, with higher winds and seas possible. Therefore, look for quick-moving showers overnight and into the morning hours with plenty of steamy sun in the afternoon. The sea breeze will develop some storms favoring inland locations and Southwest Florida by the afternoon into early evening. Rain chance will range between 40 to 50%.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches of South Florida today owing to breezy onshore winds. The rip current risk should go down into this weekend as winds subside.

SUMMER PATTERN: Through the rest of the week, high pressure will be in control and typical storms will be possible each day. Today and tomorrow will be breezy, and temperatures will remain near normal through the weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ft8lR15Dsi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 15, 2021

RAIN TREND: The rest of the week will be drier in comparison to the start of the week (so don't expect a washout), but typical summertime storms will be possible each afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/u6kXfubDIK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 15, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Watching same area in the Atlantic. Although showers activity has increased since yesterday, NHC is still giving it a low chance to form over the next 5 days before it accelerates Northeast into the Northern Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S.

THU. EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: Shower activity has increased slightly with this non-tropical low in the Atlantic, but little development is expected over the next day or so. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/6rjk0r5kXK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 15, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7