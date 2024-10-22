A Windy Stretch has had some staying power. It started almost 1-week ago and continues across the south Florida region. It’s the result of strong High Pressure to our north, lower pressures south and east. Again, on Monday afternoon, wind gusts were as strong as 35 mph. The pattern will ease by late Wednesday and Thursday once the High splits and settles deeper south. The lighter winds will (eventually) allow for better boating and beach weather. Until Thursday, though, there’s still a high risk of Rip Currents along Atlantic beaches. Advisories also remain for small craft operators to be aware of rough boating conditions.

With the new week also comes the slight chance for a fast-passing shower. These typically small showers will tend to blow by before producing much in the way of rain. Each of the next several days involves a continued chance for a few of these rain bands, around 20% daily. The “briefly damp” weather is from a prolonged onshore flow while just enough moisture gathers from east to west. Regardless of whether you encounter a shower, it’s a comfortable pattern with steady temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs will tend to reach as warm as the middle 80’s and nighttime lows will range from the lower to middle 70’s.

