The weather pattern has changed (again) and we’re back to feeling the effects of a strong and gusty breeze. What’s different, though, is that those same winds have turned away from the chilly north. It was that recent northerly flow that dropped temperatures at the start of the week. We’re now getting milder air and readings have returned to typical levels for this time of the year. On Thursday, look for morning lows in the 60ºs followed by an afternoon in the middle 70’s. We’ll have times of sunshine with some batches of clouds rolling-in from the Atlantic.

The other change that’s worth noting involves the change in seasons. On Thursday, we officially switch from fall to winter. It’s called the winter solstice and it marks the actual, seasonal change. It happens Thursday at 10:27 pm (eastern standard time). The winter solstice marks the exact moment when half of the earth is tilted farthest away from the sun. It occurs at the exact moment around the world.

