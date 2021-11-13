Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the nice weather we received earlier in the week. We got to enjoy cooler temperatures, low humidity and low rain chances for quite a few days but by the end of the week moisture returned to our area, bringing with it plenty of cloud cover and some showers. This morning we woke up to mild and muggy conditions with areas of patchy dense fog. Changes area once again headed our way.

Currently we are watching two fronts. Front #1 crossed South Florida early this morning and front #2 is forecast to reach our area late tonight. Limited moisture is seen with both of these boundaries. So while South Florida could see a few showers today, this will likely not be a major rain event across our area.

Today we can expect mild and muggy conditions with some clouds around (but not nearly as much as we saw yesterday) and possibly an isolated shower or two in the forecast. It looks as though the majority of the moisture associated with these fronts will be offshore. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid to lower 80s while humidity levels still remain on the higher side of the scale.

The first front is not expected to bring much change to our area. However, the second front (forecast to reach South Florida late tonight) is forecast to bring the cooler and drier air. The cooler air will take its time to arrive but the lower humidity levels will reach us through the day on Sunday. It’s not until Monday that the cooler air finally arrives. Monday morning temperatures expected to drop into the lower 60s across most of South Florida while some of our inland suburbs could see some pockets of upper 50s first thing in the morning Monday. Afternoon high temperatures on that same day will remain in the upper 70s, which would make Monday the ‘coolest’ day of the week. Tuesday looks to start off on the comfortably cool side but temperatures will continue to rebound throughout the day and especially through the rest of the work week. Low rain chances stick around through mid week but then a disturbance from the Caribbean could bring moisture our way by the end of the week.

