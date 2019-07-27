BACK TO A TYPICAL SUMMER-TIME PATTERN…..ALMOST!

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

After a stormy end to the work week, we will be slowly transitioning back to normal this weekend. But we have later this afternoon to get through first. Apart from a few spotty showers across the Keys, our Saturday morning was a nice one with overnight temperatures exactly where they should be.

While a high pressure system over the Atlantic strengthens through the weekend, a weak stationary front over Northern Florida will slowly begin to wash out. But not before it keeps moisture trapped to all areas south of it….And that includes South Florida. So while steamy afternoon temperatures & the trapped moisture in place help thunderstorms develop along the sea breeze, it’s the SSW steering flow that could help push some of those storms towards the East Coast later in the day. So if you have any outdoor plans late afternoon or early evening, be sure to keep the umbrellas with you just in case.

The latter part of the weekend is looking slightly drier with our typical summertime pattern back in effect. Ocean breeze will allow a few morning coastal showers following by inland thunderstorms pushing towards the Interior areas & West Coast through the afternoon hours. Temperatures in the afternoon have the potential to be slightly warmer than the start of the weekend.

And it looks like this typical pattern continues through much of the upcoming work week. Passing coastal morning showers will give way to a few sea breeze afternoon thunderstorms, eventually pushing towards Interior areas. But by the end of the week, tropical moisture currently over the Atlantic could reach us here in South Florida. And if it holds together, then it could easily bump up rain chances by the end of the week.

And speaking of tropical moisture, a lot of dry air & Saharan dust over the Atlantic have helped keep tropical waves over the open waters in check. No tropical development of any sort is expected through the next 2-5 days.

