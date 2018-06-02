Back in the 90s

High pressure is working its way back in across the region drifting south towards The Keys.

This movement will have our winds shifting out of the southwest throughout Saturday. As a result, we could see spotty showers and a few storms by the afternoon/evening hours before the activity dries out Saturday night.

The heat is on in South Florida! Saying hello to June and the 90s to kick off the month. Last time #Miami hit a high in the 90s? April 24th at 91° @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vYWXI6X4A7 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 2, 2018

The high will be in control for Sunday and Monday. With more sunshine than cloud cover expected on those days, daytime highs are forecast to hit the mid 90s across South Florida, possibly a few degrees shy of record heat.

By midweek, a cold front will move in over Lake Okeechobee. This will bump up our chance for rain as moisture gets trapped across South Florida.

Drier air will move over South Florida dipping down our rain chances into Monday. But, as a front moves over Lake Okeechobee, our chance for rain will bump up by Tuesday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sIUU5KI59g — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 2, 2018

The front will fade by the second half of the work week as we resume our typical rain pattern of spotty morning showers and inland afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

TROPICS

There are no areas of interest expected over the next 5 days.

