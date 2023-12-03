Following record heat in Miami on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s despite it being December, I’m sure some of you are hoping for another cold front.

Well there is good news because a cold front arrives Tuesday night, ushering in another drop in temperatures. Before we get there, however, temperatures will continue to rise, with record heat possible this Sunday in Marathon.

Highs at most locations today should be about 1F warmer than on Saturday due to a south to southwest wind in place, helping to maximize the temperatures. Otherwise it will be humid with times of sun and clouds and the possibility for isolated showers, especially in the afternoon.

Monday will be the last very warm day — relatively speaking — until a front arrives Monday evening, flipping winds from the southwest to the northwest. This first front out of two will drop humidity and temperatures by a few degrees for Tuesday.

It’s not until Tuesday night when a cold front — essentially just a reinforcing push of cooler air — arrives. This will unleash below average temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs down to the 70s and lows in the 60s, with Thursday morning featuring widespread readings in the 50s across mainland South Florida.

By the start of next weekend, highs and lows should return back above average as the cooling from these fronts tend to be short-lived.