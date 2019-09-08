At the peak!

Hurricane Season peaks this week (exact date is September 10th). This is often the most active time of the year in the tropics.

At this moment, there are 3 areas being monitored. All happen to be over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and only one of these is a classified system (Gabrielle)

Here’s the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Gabrielle. It’s expected to move north into cooler waters, aiding in gradually weakening the system. Also, Gabrielle will start speeding away, whisked along by stronger steering winds from the west.

Now, here’s information regarding those “other two” areas to watch. One is a broad area of low pressure heading west (in the general direction of the Lesser Antilles. Note: it’s still very far from the islands). Over the next 5 days, it has a medium chance of developing into a Tropical Depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Finally, we’re keeping tabs on a Tropical Wave (currently interacting with an upper low). Wind shear will prevent it from developing in the short term. However, conditions may get “more ripe for potential development” if, and when, it moves closer to the Bahamas.

Regardless of whether the disturbance materializes, a push of moisture is likely to send some batches of rain into the region. That would likely happen in the Thursday to Friday time frame.