Good Morning, South Florida! Enjoy the last day of warm and nice weather today, because a powerful arctic cold front is forecast to plow across the Sunshine State on Monday.

The rest of your Sunday will feature toasty temps with highs back in the upper-80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms. Light winds will make for a great beach day.

The arctic attack arrives on Monday. Ahead of the front, a few showers will be possible. Behind it, we will turn very windy Monday afternoon with wind gusts over 30 MPH.

Tuesday morning will be unpleasantly cold. Temps will plunge into the upper-40s and lower 50, challenging the record low of 48 set in 1913 in Miami.

Wind chills will be in the 40s as well, so you’ll need the winter gear! It will be cold enough to stun the Iguanas, possibly leading them to fall out the palm trees. Highs will struggle to get out the 60s with lots of clouds and the blustery winds will continue during the day making it feel colder.

The rest of the week will feature mostly cloudy skies with temps gradually recovering into the 80. Sunshine and more seasonable temps will return by next weekend.