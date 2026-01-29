Below normal temperatures are forecast for South Florida through the next several days. However, the Florida peninsula plunges into extreme cold late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A cold front is expected to arrive throughout the day Saturday and it could bring the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen since 2010. Temperatures will be sub-freezing or near-freezing temperatures in the low 30’s as far south as Miami-Dade County. Wind chills could be reaching the 20’s across all of South Florida Saturday night into Sunday morning due to strong winds out of the north. As winds lighten up, it could be overall colder Sunday night into Monday morning.

Advisories will likely get issued heading into the weekend.

Please make sure to prepare for the Arctic cold snap and it planning on using space heaters, use caution.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7