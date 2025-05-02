Happy Friday, May 2, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week and enjoyed the beautiful weather the last few days of April AND the first few days of May provided! This dry streak we have been experiencing is quite unusual for the month of April as we even got to enjoy a few days with comfortable humidity levels across the area. And even though this pleasant pattern is set to change very soon, South Florida had 1 more day to enjoy this calm and quiet weather as today proved to be a beautiful end to the work week. Other than a spotty shower here and there, only a trace of rain was picked up across some coastal South Florida spots (specifically Fort Lauderdale).

An area of high pressure in the Atlantic has been the dominant weather feature for South Florida through the last few weeks. But things are about to change for us. That ‘Huge High’ will begin to break down and shift farther eastward in the Atlantic for the upcoming weekend. This will cause our wind pattern to veer out of the Southeast to start the weekend, which will cause our temperatures to warm a bit more while humidity levels gradually increase. A few isolated showers will be possible in the morning and then once again in the afternoon as some inland shower activity begins to drift back eastward towards western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward. Overall there will be plenty of dry time on Saturday to be sure enjoy and don’t forget your two good friends 1) H2O and 2) sunblock!

Looking ahead, a slow-moving front will enter Northern Florida as moisture levels increase across South Florida. Winds will veer out of the south, which will be responsible for pumping more moisture across the area. This means rain chances will be on the rise for the latter part of the weekend. But it won’t be rain all day. While scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast by Sunday PM, the first half of the day should be on the quiet side with plenty of dry time. It will also be feeling quite steamy with high temperatures for some South Florida spots reaching into the upper 80s! With the front still nearby early next week, the unsettled weather will continue across South Florida on Monday. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible. Let’s keep our fingers crossed as it will be the first time in well over a month that South Florida will see any measurable rain that will help our ongoing drought conditions.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.