Spring showers have been blossoming ahead of a front. The bigger weather story, though, is what’s ahead of and behind the boundary. On Wednesday a big surge of heat moved into south Florida and that included a high of 93-degrees in Ft. Lauderdale! The temperature registered as a record (easily surpassing the previous record of 91º from way back in 1954). In Miami, readings came a couple degrees shy of the record and the city peaked at 89-degrees. It’s worth noting that many Broward County locations, including Ft. Lauderdale, had the hottest day since last October. While the steamy air proceeded an approaching front, cooler air will come in behind it. You’ll feel the difference on Thursday with temperatures peaking (only) in the upper 70’s. Meanwhile, lower humidity values will also make it feel quite comfortable.

The late week forecast will be highlighted by pleasant and dry days. South Florida will actually experience “below average” temperatures through Saturday then seasonable readings to start next week. What’s typical for early April? The average low is now 68-degrees (for the late night and early morning hours). The average high is usually 82º. The coolest time for us in the current forecast will be Saturday morning with lows falling to near 60-degrees. Many inland areas will even dip into the upper 50’s to start Saturday. Enjoy the pleasant and cooler trend because we’ll soon be baking in the heat, once again. South Florida is known for summerlike weather setting up well before summer begins. Then, once that happens, it’s a long running encounter with heat and humidity!

