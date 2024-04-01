April is off to an A+ start with mainly dry conditions. However, some changes are ahead for South Florida as high pressure slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will help temperatures turn warmer as a result. The avenue opens for another front to approach from the North with high temperatures rising to near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

What about rain? It stays dry through Tuesday, but rain chances increase to a 30% mid to late week with the next front. Models suggest it doesn’t to be a clean sweep. Clouds could lag behind with no significant cooling until the weekend.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7