APRIL ENDS STORMY, MAY STARTS OFF SUNNY

The last day of April ended with a bang. Steamy temperatures today gave way to strong and severe thunderstorms that rolled through South Florida earlier this afternoon. But the good news is that as quickly as the storms moved in, they were out of our way. And now conditions will continue to improve overnight tonight.
Once the front clears South Florida tonight, drier air will begin to move in. However overnight and early Friday morning South Florida could still see a few clouds over our area. As far as the rain though, South Florida is now in the clear as the storms from earlier today continue to push farther away from the coastline.
So let’s talk rain chances next few days. The above-mentioned front will wipe away all of the moisture and will bring in much nicer conditions Friday & into the upcoming weekend. That means South Florida rain chances next few days will be a lot lower than what we saw today. Best news of all is that rain and storm chances will remain at a minimum through much of next week.
Once the front clears South Florida, clearing skies and lower humidity will move in. So how nice will these conditions be? Afternoon high temperatures will return to the mid 80s on Friday. This welcomed change looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend. So after a steamy and stormy month of April, it looks like the first month of May will start off seasonable and comfortable. Low humidity isn’t something South Florida is used to enjoy during the month of May but I’m sure everyone will welcome it with open arms.