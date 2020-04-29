APRIL ENDS STEAMY AND STORMY

The final days of April are here and South Florida has been enjoying seasonable temperatures and lower humidity last few days,…until today! With the return of a Southeast wind, temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s once again while humidity levels were higher than the last few days. But despite the warm and humid conditions, South Florida still enjoyed a beautiful Spring day today.
Tonight will be a bit warmer than the last few nights while conditions across all of South Florida will be a bit more muggy. By tomorrow, winds will veer out of the Southwest and that will help temperatures soar into the 90s across many South Florida spots. The heat, a front nearby and a Southwest wind means rain and thunderstorm chances will also increase during that time.
So let’s talk rain chances. After a dry start to the week, rain and thunderstorms will make their way back into the forecast on Thursday as the above-mentioned front drops south across our state. Some of the thunderstorms could even be on the stronger side. The front arrives late Thursday into early Friday and will wipe away all of the moisture and will bring in much nicer conditions Friday & into the upcoming weekend.
As scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast, there is the potential for some of the storms to be on the stronger side. And as we here in South Florid are all too familiar with, any regular thunderstorm could quickly turn severe. Thursday will be no different. As a front gets closer to South Florida, the potential for severe thunderstorms will be present. The biggest threat with any storm that were to develop will be gusty winds and hail.
Once the front clears South Florida, clearing skies and lower humidity will move in. So how nice will these conditions be? Afternoon high temperatures will return to the mid 80s on Friday. This welcomed change looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend. So after a steamy and stormy month of April, it looks like the first month of May will start off seasonable and comfortable. Low humidity isn’t something South Florida is used to enjoy during the month of May but I’m sure everyone will welcome it with open arms.