APRIL ENDS STEAMY AND STORMY

Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow. South Florida at risk for some of the storms to be strong/severe. Gusty winds & hail will be possible with any storm that were to develop. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fDppQZu2Sj

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 29, 2020