There is still plenty of deep tropical moisture in place with steering flow out of the Southwest. This will determine storm movement as we expect another wet and stormy day ahead. Decent rain chance will stick around through Tuesday.

High pressure will try to make a comeback sliding into the region from the Western Atlantic Ocean. This means winds will start to veer out of the East signaling a change. A more typical Summertime pattern will be around midweek. Therefore, look for a passing morning shower with afternoon inland storms and near average temperatures.

Another wet, stormy day ahead for South Florida. Southwest steering flow to continue through Tuesday. Typical pattern returns midweek. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mLZSazrhjN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 5, 2019

The Weather Prediction Center has place metro and coastal locations under a marginal risk of seeing heavy rain leading to areas of street flooding. Add the “extra high” high tides and that is not a good combination. Models indicate an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.

*Remember to not drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown!

WPC leaving coastal locations under a marginal risk of seeing heavy rainfall leading to flooding in some areas. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/judGpavyjb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 5, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7