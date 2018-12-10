Another week, another cold front

It’s becoming a familiar pattern. For the 3rd time in as many weeks, a strong cold front is on the way. Ahead of the boundary, south Florida was seeing clouds on Sunday with warmer than average temperatures. Miami warmed up to 84-degrees in the afternoon (and Key West was also in the mid 80’s and close to a record)! The warmth will soon be backing down.

Here’s a look at the current weather map. A large storm system continues to churn out rain and snow across the Mid Atlantic states. South of the low pressure area, then, is a cold front extending into south Florida.

As the front continues to settle south, colder air will filter into the area from the north. You’ll notice the biggest change after the sun sets on Monday. A brisk feel will continue through much of Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday morning.

Seasonal readings will return as the week continues. Near average temperatures (both day and night) will be back on Thursday with warmer than usual numbers Friday. Looking ahead, another cold front could move into the area next weekend. At this point, it’s not expected to be as strong as its predecessor.