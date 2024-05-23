We finally have felt some minor heat relief this week with the second longest streak for May of highs in the 90s getting snapped yesterday with a high of 89F, which was still above average.

This Thursday will basically be a copy-and-paste forecast of what we had on Wednesday: mostly sunny skies, a spotty shower, high temperatures near 90F and a nice, late-day ocean breeze.

Enjoy these conditions while you can though because another warmup is ahead as a heat dome — mid-level area of high pressure — that has been parked over Mexico for weeks will start to intensify and expand in the coming days. This along with a veer in winds from the east to the south-southeast will drive in hotter and more humid conditions.

Highs this weekend will near or break records, reaching the mid 90s. That will be paired with generally sunny skies and the daily spotty shower chance.

Feels-like temperatures come Monday for Memorial Day are forecast to be back in the triple digits although it shouldn’t feel as hot as the extreme heat this past weekend.

That heat will be felt across much of the state on Monday while conditions will be dry for many locations if you plan to travel.