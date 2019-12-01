Another Warm Day, Cold Front Tomorrow

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Temperatures were off to a warm start across the area this morning. Mild temperatures and clear skies.
Expect another warm, sunny, and breezy afternoon today. It should remain rain free into the afternoon, with a slight chance overnight.
A strong cold front will bring us chilly temperatures on Tuesday morning. They will range anywhere between 45 to 55 degrees, with the warmest temperatures to the east and the coldest temperatures toward the interior.
So far, the long awaited cold front is starting to move into the FL Panhandle. It will continue moving down the state into tomorrow.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Expect a temperature drop Tuesday, with below average temps sticking around into Thursday. Things will start to warm back up to near-normal values by the end of next week.
Have a great day, South Florida!