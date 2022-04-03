Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the dry (yet steamy) weather through the first half of our Saturday. Yesterday it took much longer for showers & thunderstorms to reach the southern portions of South Florida. By the evening, we saw showers and thunderstorms push through much of our area and believe it or not, it actually helped cool our temperatures overnight just a bit. South Florida woke up in the lower 70s under cloudy (but quiet) conditions and much more comfortable than we had felt in previous mornings where temperatures started off in the mid to upper 70s.

Today may be a repeat performance of Saturday as afternoon showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast. A front remains stalled to the north of our area, which leaves South Florida with a Southwest steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms). So there will be plenty of dry time today for any Sunday activities or errands we may have, however, eventually showers and thunderstorms are forecast to reach our area. And with any thunderstorm that does develop comes the potential for few to be on he stronger or even severe side. Lightning, gusty winds, small hail & heavy rain would be the primary threats or any strong or severe storm that develops. High temperatures will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s so expect another steamy/stormy set up.

Looking ahead, it seems our weather pattern remains quite unsettled to start the work week. A front will remain stalled nearby just north of our area. This will leave showers and thunderstorms in the forecast once again throughout the day on Monday, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The above mentioned front finally begins to fizzle out while high-pressure once again moves into our area. While our temperatures will still remain on the warm side and humidity levels remain high, at least South Florida will once again enjoy drier (as far as rain is concerned) days. By the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will once again reach into the upper 80s ahead of another Front that may actually reach South Florida in time for next weekend and bring a relief from all this heat.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

