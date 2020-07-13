I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. And what a flip of a weekend it was. The weekend started off on the wetter side on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the day. Once that moisture lifted, we saw improving conditions by Sunday. So half of Sunday started off on the Steamy side with plenty of sunshine but of course with a southwest wind and place, the southeast metro areas began to see showers and thunderstorms moving into the area by the afternoon. And with a Southwest wind in place once again today, this morning‘s temperatures already started off on the warm side, which means as we head into this afternoon we are expecting another steamy day in South Florida.
So why have we been stuck with the same pattern for the last couple of weeks? Well high-pressure has set itself up over the Gulf of Mexico and with any change in position, wind direction for us here in South Florida is the first to be affected. So as the Gulf of Mexico high drops a little farther south today and tomorrow, that will leave South Florida under the influence of a Southwest wind.
So with the southwest wind in place, a similar ‘steamy-then-stormy’ set-up is expected once again today. That usually means it will be mostly dry start to the day with thunderstorms rolling in by the afternoon. With a warm Southwest wind in place AND keeping mostly dry through the first half of the day, afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the mid 90s across some spots. Once you factor in the humidity, our heat indices will likely reach the 100s by around lunch time. Not only that, but with the Southwest wind in place, storms that do develop across interior sections of South Florida will eventually make their way towards the East Coast metro areas….especially our northern coastal areas. That means that although we start off our day with plenty of steamy sunshine, by the middle of the afternoon we will see a better chance of a few thunderstorms. And while today is not expected to be a washout of a day, be sure to have that rain gear with you later this afternoon (especially if you find yourself in one of the northeast sections of South Florida).
Tuesday looks to have a similar setup as a Southwest wind remains in place. We can expect steamy morning sunshine, followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms. But as we round the corner into the middle of the week, South Florida will begin to see some changes. Our wind direction will once again change and an onshore flow (wind out of the East) will set up shop. In addition to a change in the wind pattern, we will be monitoring some tropical moisture inching near us from the Atlantic & the Caribbean. If it holds together, then our rain chances will increase significantly and South Florida could be in store for a few soggy days. Again, we will have to monitor this area of moisture and if it does reach us, then South Florida will see a wetter weather pattern by the end of the week and could even linger into the upcoming weekend.