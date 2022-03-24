Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice first week of Spring so far. The past few days across South Florida have been rather nice with low rain chances, slightly lower humidity a few of those days and comfortable temperatures at least to start the week. But the weather pattern has been changing and we have been noticing warming temperatures and an increase in humidity across our area. This morning definitely felt much different than what we’ve been feeling in previous mornings with high humidity and a warmer start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s across all of South Florida.

Today South Florida can expect big changes in the forecast. Our wind direction will once again be out of the south ahead of our next front that is forecast to arrive overnight into early Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible to start the day but the real rain and storm chance will increase as we head into tonight. While severe weather is not expected across South Florida, any regular thunderstorm can quickly turn strong to severe (as we are so used to seeing in South Florida). Afternoon high temperatures will quickly warm into the mid 80s since the rain won’t arrive until late today.

By this evening, all eyes will be on an approaching front that is forecast to reach our area very early Friday. For this reason, we can expect rain chances to linger into early Friday morning. The good news is, this unsettled weather will not be in vain this time around. Because once the front comes through, we will once again enjoy nicer weather just in time for the upcoming weekend. Average afternoon high temperatures and high humidity will give way to lower humidity and cool temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the overnight hours starting Friday night.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

