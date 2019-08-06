Another Round of Storms

Another round of showers and storms is expected this afternoon with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall possible. The heavy rainfall may cause some flooding of roads once again. It can easily happen since we’ve seen a lot of rain in recent days.

Activity will first get going across the Gulf Coast late morning before gradually ramping up across the East Coast this afternoon. Once we lose the daytime heat, everything will fizzle.

High pressure starts to build in from the Western Atlantic Ocean with SE winds returning. It will not be as stormy midweek. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iZ0UUyLzgG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 6, 2019

High pressure is forecast to build back into the Southeast United States allowing for the winds to veer off the ocean. Therefore, look for a passing shower in the overnight/morning with typical heat (highs in the low 90’s) triggering showers and storms to develop and favor inland areas in the afternoon. Rain chances through the weekend will range between 30-40%.

By the end of the week, storms will develop inland. Sunny and drier along the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qtVJUM1TTf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 6, 2019

Today in the Tropics

There are several Westward moving tropical waves, but none of them being monitored for development. It remains quiet for now.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7