Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. We have enjoyed a few beautiful days but there have also been a few stormy days across South Florida this week. This morning we woke up to mild and quiet conditions and it was quite beautiful out there! However, it won’t be dry all day long as we are expecting some thunderstorm activity in the forecast later today.

South Florida remains lodged in between the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicholas across the Central Gulf Coast to our Northwest and an area of low pressure SE of the Outer Banks, North Carolina that the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on. So even though dry air remains over SE FL, the steering flow (winds that steer thunderstorms) will favor the East Coast for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. Good news is that by no means are we expecting a washout of a day!

And speaking of the Tropics, as we remain in the peak of hurricane season, the tropics are looking quite active at the moment. Other than Nicholas leaving flooding rainfall across the Southeastern United States, we are keeping a close eye on three other areas over the Atlantic waters that have a chance for development. Two of the areas specifically could become a tropical depression or storm at any time in the next few days. Luckily, none of these systems seem to pose a threat to South Florida for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead, South Florida does return to a more summer-like weather pattern for the start of the weekend. But with a wind off the water, it could help tap into some moisture and bring it our way during the weekend. So expect the best chances for shower activity up and down the East Coast to be during the morning hours before shifting focus out towards the Interior and the Gulf Coast of South Florida. But then as we head into next week we could see some more changes headed our way. The models are hinting at a few disturbances possibly coming close to South Florida. And if they hold together, moisture associated with these disturbances could bring higher rain chances to South Florida as we head into the next work week. We still have a few days to keep a close eye on the models and we will tweak along the way as necessary.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

